LAX launches innovative on-site COVID-19 rapid test lab

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is now offering COVID-19 rapid tests that are processed in a state-of-the-art, on-site laboratory, providing guests with a convenient and safe option for testing before or after travel.

“As more destinations around the world integrate COVID-19 testing requirements for arriving passengers, and as passengers are choosing to take steps to monitor their health when flying, providing easy access to rapid testing is another way LAX can help bolster safe travel,” said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA). “In our continuous quest to innovate and reimagine the airport experience, we partnered with the private sector to design, construct and open a first-of-its-kind on-site laboratory that will provide an accessible and affordable rapid testing solution.”

The new lab brings on-site processing to LAX, which will speed results significantly. With a pre-scheduled appointment, results from the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) nasal swab tests will be available in 3-5 hours for tests collected at the lab across from Terminal 6. Tests collected at the Terminal 2 and Tom Bradley locations will be returned in under 24 hours.

Appointments are highly recommended for all three locations, although some walk-up appointments may be available at the in-terminal locations based on demand. Having on-site processing is an evolution of an earlier interim COVID-19 testing program at LAX, which returned results to customers 24-48 hours after collection. LAX has provided more than 13,500 tests through this interim solution since its opening Nov. 17.

The COVID-19 testing lab is a pilot program led by LAWA in partnership with SG Blocks, a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures; Clarity Lab Solutions, a cutting-edge laboratory for healthcare professionals nationwide; and Grimshaw Architects, a world-renowned global design practice engaged in architecture, master planning and industrial design. The structure was constructed from modular shipping containers and is custom designed specifically for the LAX location on the Lower/Arrivals Level across from Terminal 6. The facility includes a certified lab, shade coverings outside and floor markers to ensure physical separation during queuing.

Customers will be tested at one of four open-air collection windows and receive test results electronically. The airport does not receive test results or personal information from customers.

The advanced equipment inside can complete about 1,000 tests per day, processing one test at each station every four minutes. The lab is certified as a trusted testing partner by the State of Hawaii and tests are eligible to meet current travel requirements to the state. LAX plans to roll out a rapid antigen test option in January.

Locations:

The primary lab and collection site is located across from Terminal 6 on the Lower/Arrivals level. Guests can access the facility by vehicle drop-off along the outer arrivals curb at Terminal 6, or by walking from any of the parking structures.

For pedestrians coming from Terminals 1, 2 and 3 a shorter path to the testing site is possible along East Way, Theme Way and West Way. This is the only location that offers rapid results in 3-5 hours. LAX guests also may purchase and conduct the PCR nasal swabs at two other locations: the Tom Bradley International Terminal on the Upper/Departures level at the check-in counters located in Aisle C, along the north side of the terminal; and at the Terminal 2 Lower/Arrivals Level baggage claim area. Tests collected at these sites will be brought to the lab for processing, with results in under 24 hours.

Hours of operation:

The test sites will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the lab location across from Terminal 6, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Terminal 2 and Tom Bradley locations.

Appointments:

Appointments are strongly recommended and can be booked online here. Tests may be available on a walk-up basis, depending on demand.

Costs:

Standard PCR test: $125

Guests will receive an itemized receipt to submit to their insurance providers for reimbursement, if the tests are covered by their healthcare provider.