Pechanga’s VIP/Asian Marketing Manager, Asian Host Team provides you with the VIP Advantage

THE Pechanga Resort Casino VIP/Asian Marketing Manager together with the Filipino host team entitles its VIP valued customers access to exclusive offers and promotions to experience the VIP privileges. Their Filipino host team will assist you with restaurant reservations, preferred golf tee times and more.

Anna Tran, Casino VIP/Asian Marketing Manager

Anna is the Casino VIP/Asian Marketing Manager at Pechanga Resort Casino. A veteran in the casino industry, she has been with Pechanga since 2006. Before her most recent promotion, she held other titles in the casino VIP marketing department such as Casino Host, Executive Casino Host, Senior Executive Casino Host, and Casino Host Manager. Anna worked hard to grow into her current role. Prior to Pechanga, Anna was attending college in the hopes of pursuing a career in hospitality management. She worked as VIP Specialist at the Pechanga Hotel straight out of school before she found the opportunity to work in Casino Marketing.

Anna is fluent in English and Vietnamese and thoroughly enjoys getting to know her guests while speaking with them in their native language. Ever since she visited Pechanga on a trip to California, she fell in love with this beautiful property and knew immediately that she wanted to build her career at this prestigious resort/casino. When she’s not at Pechanga, Anna enjoys spending her free time with her family.

Marylou Bean – Senior Executive Casino Host

A veteran of the staff, Marylou Bean has been working for Pechanga Resort Casino since 1997. Starting from the ground up, her history as a Rewards Ambassador and Rewards Supervisor makes her highly knowledgeable about the resort and its popular rewards program, The Club at Pechanga. Having been a Casino Host for over a decade, you can look forward to her professional approach and warm, friendly. Marylou attributes her long career here to Pechanga “believing in and valuing their team members like their own family.”

Originally from the Philippines, Marylou graduated High School at Pedro Guevarra High Laguna, and then finished the Business Management/Administration program at Balin Institute of Technology, Oceanside, California. She is fluent in Tagalog and English and loves talking about her favorite hobbies, painting ceramics and bowling with her family.

Vhergie DeJesus – Executive Casino Host

Vhergie DeJesus is an Executive Casino Host. She has been with Pechanga Resort and Casino since 2004. Prior to her role as a Casino Host, she was a Rewards Club Representative. Through dedication and performance, Vhergie was promoted to supervisor and in this role, she learned a wealth of skills such as managing team members and coordinating casino promotions. Furthering her growth and education, she joined Pechanga’s Player Development team in 2008 and continued to learn all aspects of the VIP guest service experience. Vhergie’s time at Pechanga has allowed her to grow exponentially. She enjoys working in the family-oriented, friendly working environment. She admires the leadership’s generosity and loyalty to team members, especially given the tremendous opportunity provided so Vhergie could grow and reach higher potentials.

Prior to Pechanga, Vhergie worked in the hotel and lodging industry as well as restaurant management. In total, her experience in guest services spans 26 years. Vhergie attended Southwestern College in Chula Vista, Calif., and completed a number of medical certifications.

She is fluent in Tagalog and English, both of which she uses frequently in her current position at Pechanga. In her free time, she loves doing outdoor activities with her family. You can also find Vhergie watching a good comedy or romantic movie, singing, dancing, or decorating the house.

