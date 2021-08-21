Popular eats at Pechanga Resort Casino with bold flavors that rock the palette

PECHANGA Resort Casino features a variety of international cuisines, from exceptional fine dining to quick and tasty selections for those on the go. You’ll find a world of culinary delights at Pechanga’s award-winning restaurants. If you fancy yourself as a food enthusiast with distinguished tastes, prepare to be impressed.

Umi Sushi & Oyster Bar – Taste of the sea

Umi means “sea” in Japanese. Entering the beautiful Umi Sushi & Oyster Bar, you’ll see that philosophy in every design touch. In their truly exceptional seafood, everything is handpicked, delivered with utmost speed at precisely cold temperatures, and expertly prepared by their master head chef and his top-tier team. Discover Umi, where an unparalleled seafood experience awaits.

Umi’s signature dishes include the perfect selection of Sashimi Platter and the Chilean Sea Bass with Miso Sauce. The Sashimi Platter gives guests the option of enjoying a variety of under the sea specialties. This includes tuna, yellowtail, salmon, young yellowtail, albacore, scallops, octopus, and shrimp. Bringing together the best flavors and ingredients from the country of Chile and of Japan, the Chilean Sea Bass entrée proves a top choice among diners. The chef starts with a choice filet and prepares it with a miso marinade, jalapeño, baby carrots and serves it with soy glazed broccolini. The flavors are unexpected yet work together for an unforgettable meal.

Located near the Hotel Lobby, Umi opens Wednesday-Sunday at 5pm, closed Monday & Tuesday. Reservations are recommended.

Bamboo – More than a meal, a journey…

With a strong Vietnamese influence, but also infused with culinary flairs from China, Thailand, the Philippines and Korea, Bamboo’s true specialty is pleasing all types of palates with flavors that both honor tradition and take the Asian dining experience in innovative and unexpected new directions.

Bamboo’s signature dishes include Lobster with Ginger Scallion Sauce and the Korean short rib dish Gal Bi Deop Bap.

For lobster lovers, Bamboo should be on your short list to shuttle over to soon. The head chef prepares a 2 & ½ pound Maine lobster complete with stir-fried ginger-scallion sauce. If you’ve only enjoyed lobster with butter and salt, your taste buds are in for an explosion with this mélange of flavors inspired from the far east. The menu at Bamboo is diverse enough to serve you the traditional Korean cuisine – grilled Korean short ribs served with a side of kim chi.

Located across from the Round Bar, Bamboo opens daily at 11am.

Kelsey’s – A classic reborn

Kelsey’s is a top-notch bistro destination serving crowd-pleasers made with craft and passion. You’ll love it all, from the starters, salads, sandwiches, burgers, and sides to the incredible hand-cut meats sizzling on our smoker. With your game on the big screen, and a cold one in hand, Kelsey’s is one sure-fire place at Pechanga to feel right at home.

Kelsey’s signature dishes include The Hangover Burger and the Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread. Despite its name, the Hangover burger strikes all the flavor chords – savory, sweet, salty, fatty, you get the idea. It’s goodness between two freshly baked brioche buns, and if your brain can handle the details, you’ll be devouring a juicy beef burger topped with Neuske’s bacon, gouda cheese, avocado, a fried egg and chipotle aioli. The Buffalo Chicken flat bread proves one for which to make a special trip. It starts with a smoked ranch sauce, then fresh mozzarella cheese goes on, followed by scallions, bleu cheese and finally, the buffalo chicken to top it off.

Located next to the Motorcoach Entrance, Kelsey’s is open Thursday to Sunday at 4pm, closed Monday to Wednesday.

1882 Cantina – Fine Mexican food & spirit

Savor the spice, flavor, and aromas of the best food from Mexico, Central and South American countries. 1882 Cantina features quintessential dishes from regions known for bold flavors that are favorites now in California. This casual restaurant proves the perfect place for meeting up with family and friends, watching fútbol or other sports, and for enjoying a refreshing margarita or sipping on an artisan tequila.

1882 Cantina’s signature dishes include the Trio de ceviche and Carne Y Mariscos for Two. The Trio de ceviche embraces three favorable fish friends which happen to be Chilean sea bass, shrimp, and bigeye tuna. The 1882 Cantina’s chef prepares each expertly and mixes them with lime, mango, pineapple, red onion, and cilantro. The flavors come together to create a bold expression of Mexican tradition. Served with tostadas, the ceviche tastes great with or without the crunch. The Carne Y Mariscos dish for two offers the classic surf and turf selections, as well as chicken. Plenty of food for two people, you’re served a marinated skirt steak, chicken mole drumsticks, chili-rubbed jumbo shrimp, and seabass ceviche. That’s not all. The entrée para dos also comes with refried beans, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema and chile toreados, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Located in the center of the atrium, 1882 Cantina is open Friday-Tuesday from 9am, closed Wednesday & Thursday.

Come experience the enticing cuisines. For more information on Pechanga’s culinary offerings, visit Pechanga.com/dining.

