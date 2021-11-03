Readers across the country rank Pechanga Resort Casino Best in the West outside of Las Vegas

PECHANGA Resort Casino was just named the West’s Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas, and Best Casino Hotel by the readers of USA Today’s national 10Best poll. Pechanga Resort Casino was the only California resort/casino in California to be nominated in both categories. Votes for Pechanga Resort Casino came pouring in from people throughout the United States.

Fans of Pechanga from California and elsewhere told Pechanga staffers they voted for the Temecula resort/casino in the national poll. USA Today’s 10Best asked voters to cast their ballots for their favorite casinos starting in mid-September. Voting ended Monday, October 11.

The final standing in the Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas category came in with an East Coast casino/resort in first place and Pechanga in the number two spot. Three East Coast casino/resorts placed ahead of Pechanga Resort Casino in the Best Casino Hotel category.

“It is a true honor to be voted the best in the west,” said Andrew Masiel, Sr., President of the Pechanga Development Corporation. “Being named the best comes because of the hard work and dedication our team members demonstrate and we are grateful for each and every one of them. We all work very hard to give our guests an unparalleled resort experience where they’ll receive personalized service from our friendly team members, so it brings a lot of pride to our entire team to be recognized by readers in these polls.”

Pechanga Resort Casino has been nominated in USA Today’s 10Best national polls every year since their inception in 2015. The Temecula, California resort/casino has earned a spot in the 10 top in each category every year, and was voted the #1 casino in the U.S. in 2015.

Visitors often remark to Pechanga staff that they are surprised at the magnitude of the resort’s size, luxury, cleanliness, amenity variety and genuine friendliness of its team members. They also point out that Pechanga is the only one in California with as many on-site amenities as they have, including a championship 18-hole golf course, 25,000-sqaure foot luxury spa, 1,100 hotel rooms and suite, a pool complex larger than the size of four football fields, entertainment, an array of restaurants and bars, and around-the-clock casino excitement.

Those attributes also helped Pechanga secure three other top regional ratings in recent weeks. Readers of the Press-Enterprise, Orange County Register and Los Angeles Times all named Pechanga as the Best Casino in Southern California for 2021.

Pechanga Resort Casino features a full-service resort/casino complete with 1,100 hotel rooms and suites; a 200,000 square foot casino floor; 4.5-acre pool complex; on-site championship golf course; 12 restaurants; exciting entertainment; luxury spa; 275,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space and more with 24/7 excitement.

Pechanga Resort Casino is known as a fun getaway from Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and beyond, and is just minutes from the Temecula Valley Wine Country. The Pechanga Tribe is known throughout California for giving back to the community.

In addition to the getaway the resort/casino offers, Pechanga’s leadership holds the health and safety of its guests and team members as the number one priority. Its Pechanga Cares pledge continues, and more information can be found at Pechanga.com.

Pechanga Resort Casino offers one of the largest and most expansive resort/casino experiences anywhere in the United States. Rated a Four Diamond property by AAA since 2002, Pechanga Resort & Casino provides an unparalleled getaway, whether for the day or for an extended luxury stay. Offering more than 5,000 of the hottest slots, table games, world-class entertainment, 1,100 hotel rooms, dining, spa and golf at Journey at Pechanga, Pechanga Resort Casino features a destination that meets and exceeds the needs of its guests and the community. Pechanga Resort Casino is owned and operated by the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians. For more information, call toll free (877) 711-2946 or visit www.Pechanga.com. Follow Pechanga Resort Casino on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter @PechangaCasino.

(Advertising Supplement)