San Manuel Casino opens newest high-end gaming and dining experiences

(Reading Time: 3 minutes)

The new High Limit Gaming and Asian-Inspired Eatery offer opulent entertainment experiences; plus, the launch of a $10,000 cocktail

SAN Manuel Casino recently announced the opening of its newest high limit gaming space – High Limit Tables and High Limit Slots – plus its newest culinary experience – Hong Bao Kitchen, an Asian-inspired eatery with cuisine drawn from all over China and other surrounding regions.

“At San Manuel Casino, we always strive to give our guests new and exciting options, which led us to open the new high limit space and Hong Bao Kitchen,” said Peter Arceo, General Manager of San Manuel Casino. “Providing these unique and luxury entertainment options is just the latest way to offer our guests a best-in-class experience and sets us apart as one of Southern California’s top entertainment destinations.”

At High Limit Tables and High Limit Slots, a custom marble walkway leads guests into the luxurious slots chamber, which offers more than 200 of the newest and hottest slots in the gaming industry, including Buffalo Gold Revolution, Ultimate Fire Link, Crystal Star, Black Diamond, Lightning Cash and Jackpot Streams, some with denominations up to $1,000. High Limit Tables will feature 15 table games, including Baccarat, 3:2 Double Deck Blackjack and Six Deck Blackjack. Guests can have the ultimate VIP experience in one of the exclusive gaming parlors available upon reservation.

“Our newest gaming space brings our highest table limits yet – $25,000 – making San Manuel Casino one of the best high limit experiences in the country,” said Arceo.

For guests looking to indulge in drink options such as unique Japanese whiskeys, the bars inside High Limit Tables and High Limit Slots will feature custom cocktails and rare wines and spirits created by award-winning mixologists. 24-hour VIP Concierge services and other amenities complete the high limit experience.

High limit gaming also boasts San Manuel Casino’s newest beverage offering – Rare and Fine – carrying a $10,000 price tag. This high-end cocktail was created by in-house mixologists that will feature one of the most rare and expensive American whiskeys, as well as a 100-point Bordeaux, served in a keepsake Lalique crystal glass along with a diamond and 14k gold cocktail pick.

Inspired by the Mandarin word Hongbao which means “red envelope” and is synonymous with happiness, luck, good will and good fortune. Hong Bao Kitchen is a unique Asian restaurant adorned with elements of well-being and positive energy that features traditional dishes drawn from China’s eight major cuisine regions, as well as Vietnam, Korea and Japan.

“We have carefully crafted the Hong Bao Kitchen menu to highlight regional Asian specialties,” said Bob Zhang, Executive Asian Chef of San Manuel Casino. “Hong Bao will be a unique and authentic experience for all guests wishing to enjoy the cuisine of different Asian cultures, with delicious and lively flavors sure to satisfy every palate,” said Jun Tao, Hong Bao Chef de Cuisine.

Guests can enjoy classic American favorites like Kong Bao Chicken, as well as more traditional dishes such as tableside Peking Duck, Seafood Ball with Crab, Matsutake Lion Head, freshly made dim sum prepared daily and more. Hong Bao Kitchen also features a full bar of specialty cocktails, such as Blossoms and Spice and the Matcha Matcha cocktail, that utilize exotic fruits and spices from the Orient.

Just 60 minutes from Downtown Los Angeles, San Manuel Casino is located at 777 San Manuel Blvd., Highland, CA 92346, and can be reached by calling 1-800-359-2464. Millions of guests each year enjoy more than 4,900 slots, Vegas-style blackjack, high-limit gaming, incredible entertainment, sumptuous dining, and a generous player’s reward program. For more information visit www.sanmanuel.com.