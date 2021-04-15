Travel + Leisure names Pagudpud beach among ‘most beautiful’ in the world

A LOCAL beach in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte in the Philippines has been hailed as one of the world’s most beautiful by an internationally renowned travel magazine.

New York-based Travel + Leisure on Monday, April 12, included Saud Beach in its “25 Most Beautiful Beaches in the World” list.

It is the only Philippine beach to make it to the list.

The magazine described Saud Beach as “super mellow” and highlighted its white sand and “clear-as-glass water.”

“If you’re searching for Southeast Asian beach bliss, super-mellow Saud Beach on the island of Luzon is a sure thing. Its white sand pitches gradually into the clear-as-glass water, like a real-world example of a zero-entry swimming pool,” said Travel + Leisure in its description.

“Swim in the peaceful waves, lunch under a thatch-roof cabana under the palms, or hire an outrigger for excursions on the water,” it added.

Saud Beach ranked among beaches from Hawaii, Brazil, Western Australia, Florida, and Greece, among others.

The Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) welcomed the local beach’s inclusion in the list.

“The Department of Tourism (DOT) cheers with the world as Travel & Leisure (T+L) names Saud Beach in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte among the 25 Most Beautiful Beaches in the World,” it said in a statement on Wednesday, April 14.

The agency also noted that it is “a first” for Saud Beach, dubbed “Boracay of the North,” to be included in the international travel site’s A-list.

“The DOT salutes the sole Philippine entry to the list, joining the ranks of other globally recognized beaches such as the Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Hanalei Bay in Kauai, Hawaii; Cape Le Grand National Park in Western Australia and others,” said the DOT.