Things to do while staying at Casa Luisa

Joshua Tree National Park

A trip to Joshua Tree must include a visit to the National Park. As a guest of Casa Luisa, Oconer lends a park pass good for one vehicle.

One factoid going in is that the ‘Joshua Trees’ — which are abundant in the park and around town — are actually not trees, but plants also known as yucca brevifolia. As the story goes, the species got their name in the 19th century when Mormon travelers thought the plants looked like Joshua, a Biblical figure who had his hands to the sky in prayer, hence the name today.

This past October was the 25th anniversary of Joshua Tree National Monument being elevated to national park status in Oct. 1994. All 790,636 acres of the area had been designated as a national monument in 1936 under President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Park staff maintain 93 miles of paved roads and 106 miles of unpaved roads, nine campgrounds with 523 campsites and two horsecamps, and 10 picnic areas with 38 picnic sites. There are 32 trailheads and 191 miles of hiking trails throughout the park.

Some “must-sees” include Intersection Rock and Old Woman Rock in the Hidden Valley area; Skull Rock; and Arch Rock along Pinto Basin Road. As you’ll truly be out in the desert, cellphone reception may be spotty, so planning your destination and route before you enter is crucial.

This may sound intimidating, however, the park has trails for any duration or fitness level, ranging from easy to advanced, or any purpose, whether you want to get that “Insta-worthy” shot or admire the flora and fauna. Besides hiking, nature photography, catching the colorful sunset and stargazing are equally popular recreations to do inside the park.

‘Downtown’ Joshua Tree

Casa Luisa is conveniently located less than a five-minute drive (or about a 15-minute walk) to the town’s main thoroughfare. Though, don’t expect a shopping strip with big retail stores or fast food restaurants, as again, it’s about supporting local and preserving the town’s quaintness. Along Twentynine Palms Highway, you can find local market Joshua Tree Health Foods to stock up on necessary provisions for your stay; art galleries featuring local and visiting artists; antique and bookstores; cafés that use local ingredients or serve up traditional comfort food classics. On Saturdays, you can stop at the certified Farmers Market to pick up local ingredients for a meal back at Casa Luisa. Other notable stops include Joshua Tree Saloon, open for every meal of the day and late enough for live music, karaoke and a night on the town, and Pappy & Harriet’s, which is a bit farther from the main town.

A stop at the outlets and casino

Most Filipinos love outlet shopping and testing out their luck at the casino so it’s a must to include the nearby CabazonOutlets and Morongo Casino, which are accessible along the I-10 as pit stops on the way back to LA. They can also be part of a day trip while saying in Joshua Tree, as they are only less than an hour drive. The more touristy Palm Springs is another nearby destination from Joshua Tree about 45 min to an hour away. (Christina M. Oriel/AJPress)