Discovering UNDISCOVERED SF:  Food, fashion and Filipino culture 

WHERE can you find everything Filipino — from food, fashion to culture — in one place? In San Francisco, you don’t have to look too far as UNDISCOVERED SF has returned for a third season, every third Saturday of the month until October, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The free, family-friendly night market in SOMA Pilipinas, San Francisco’s Filipino cultural heritage district is at a new location, at 598 Stevenson St. at 7th St. (except for August 18, where it will take place on Folsom St. between 6th and 8th in conjunction with Sunday Streets, 11 a.m. to 5p.m.

UNDISCOVERED SF is a seasonal night market that highlights the diverse spectrum of Filipino culture, featuring live music, food pop-ups, artists, makers, performers, local businesses, and community organizations. A project of Kultivate Labs, a non-profit business accelerator that advances socially conscious commerce, and Make it Mariko, a Bay Area event production company, UNDISCOVERED SF is a part of a multi-prong strategy to build a thriving, sustainable community of economic and cultural activity in the SOMA district.

Launched in 2017, the seasonal night market has demonstrated its value by generating an increasing economic activity, receiving corporate donations for economic development and drawing people to the cultural district.

The night market will feature a different music headliner every month. Bay Area native, dance-pop singer and Queen of Freestyle Jocelyn Enriquez performed for its opening last July 20. Other all-star headliners for season 3 include veteran Bay Area reggae band Native Elements (August 18), genre-bending DJ SoSuperSam (September 21), and emcee/community organizer Bambu (October 18).

Each month will also explore a different Filipino ingredient. Those with a “Kulinary Confidential” food passport can access a special, secret menu exploring the theme. Last month was calamansi, August is mango, September is ube and October is adobo.

For more information about the UNDISCOVERED SF, you can visit their website at www.undiscoveredsf.com.