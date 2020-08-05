10 overseas Filipinos test positive for COVID-19

TEN overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected individuals to 9,607, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported on Tuesday, August 4.

“On day one of modified ECQ in Manila and other parts of Luzon, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad passes the 9,600 mark with 10 new confirmed cases in Asia and the Pacific and Europe,” it said.

The agency also recorded 28 new recoveries in Asia, raising the official tally of recovered Filipinos abroad to 5,681.

Meanwhile, the death toll remained at 693 as no new fatalities were registered by the DFA through its Foreign Service Posts.

Overall by region, Europe — which comprises 18 countries — has recorded 1,116 Filipino cases, including 512 undergoing treatment, 509 recoveries and 95 deaths.

The Middle East and Africa, covering 27 countries, has reported 6,795 cases; of which, 2,327 are undergoing treatment, 417 deaths and 4,051 recoveries.

The Asia Pacific region, which spans across 19 countries, has 934 cases, with 254 under treatment, 674 recoveries, and six deaths.

The Americas — covering seven countries like the United States — have 762 reported cases, with 140 undergoing treatment, 447 recoveries, and 175 deaths.

“As we continue to battle against this pandemic, the DFA rallies the Filipinos here and abroad to cooperate and responsibly adhere to precautionary measures of the local health authorities of the respective countries in which they reside,” said the DFA.

“Foreign Service Posts will use appropriate BIDA Solusyon sa COVID-19 campaign materials for our Filipino community as well,” it added.

In the Philippines, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has jumped to 112,593 today after the Department of Health recorded 6,352 new infections — the highest single-day increase in the country so far. The death toll is at 2,115, while the tally of recoveries has risen to 66,049.