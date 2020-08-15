5 more Filipinos abroad infected with coronavirus as cases near 10,000

FIVE more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected individuals to 9,878, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported on Friday, August 14.

The agency also logged two new recoveries, raising the number of recovered Filipinos abroad to 5,823.

The death toll, meanwhile, remains at 722 as the DFA recorded no new fatalities.

“With reports from only two countries in Asia and the Pacific and Europe, the DFA confirms 5 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new recoveries, and no new fatalities today. No new updates from the Americas were received for the fourth consecutive day,” it said.

“Meanwhile, the total DOH IHR verified cases increased to 1,844 with 11 new verified cases reported today in Asia and the Pacific,” the agency added.

Overall by region, Europe — which comprises 18 countries — has recorded 1,146 Filipino cases, including 503 undergoing treatment, 548 recoveries and 95 deaths.

The Middle East and Africa, covering 27 countries, has reported 6,889 cases; of which, 2,323 are undergoing treatment, 444 deaths and 4,122 recoveries.

The Asia Pacific region, which spans across 20 countries, has 1,059 cases, with 345 under treatment, 706 recoveries, and eight deaths.

The Americas — covering seven countries like the United States — have 784 reported cases, with 162 undergoing treatment, 447 recoveries, and 175 deaths.

The DFA also said it remains steadfast in its daily repatriation efforts amid the pandemic.

“The DFA’s resolute commitment to our distressed overseas Filipinos was exemplified yet again by the successful repatriation of more than 500 OFs from the UAE on board two special commercial repatriation flights,” the agency said.

Next week, it will see the return of more than 400 Filipinos from Lebanon via a chartered flight shouldered by the Philippine government.

More than 134,000 Filipinos have been repatriated since the start of the pandemic, of which 81,972 are land-based while 52,206 are sea-based.

“Sinisikap po natin na by the end of the month aabot tayo ng 200,000 (We’re working to reach about 200,000 by end of the month),” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola said.