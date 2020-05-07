Almost 2,000 Filipinos globally test positive for COVID-19

NEARLY 2,000 Filipinos globally have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the latest figures released by the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs.

The DFA on Wednesday, May 6 reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 among overseas Filipinos, bringing the official count to 1,905.

“Today, the total number of COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad has breached the 1,900 mark with 38 new confirmed cases, 10 new recoveries, and 1 new death in the Americas, ASPAC (Asia Pacific), Europe, and Middle East,” the agency said.

Of the total number, 1,167 or more than 61% of them are currently undergoing treatment while 523 have recovered and been discharged.

One new fatality was recorded from the Americas, bringing the death toll to 215.

“Based on the updated figures, the total number of our nationals abroad who have recovered from COVID-19 remains higher than the total number of deaths,” the DFA noted.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad are spread out across 46 countries, the majority of them coming from Europe with 608 cases. This is followed by the Americas, with 488 and the highest death toll at 121. The Middle East/Africa has 433 cases, while the Asia Pacific region has 376 cases.

The DFA urged returning Filipinos affected by the suspension of flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to contact the nearest Philippine Embassy or Consulate where they are currently located.

Over 24,000 overseas Filipino workers affected by COVID-19 have been repatriated by the agency as of May 2.