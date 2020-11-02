At least 16 dead as Super Typhoon ‘Rolly’ weakens

SUPER Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni) has left at least 16 people dead when it devastated parts of Bicol and parts of Southern Luzon over the weekend.

According to a situation report from the Office of Civil Defense from the Bicol Region, six of the fatalities were from Catanduanes, while 10 were from Albay.

Three missing persons from Guinobatan, Albay were also reported.

Rolly, which was downgraded to a tropical storm, is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on November 3, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In its 11 a.m. bulletin on Monday, Nov. 2, the state weather bureau said Rolly was last tracked 195 kilometers west of Subic, Zambales, moving westward at 20 kph. It bears maximum sustained winds of 65 kph and gusts of up to 80 kph — weaker than when it first made landfall on Sunday, packing winds of 225 kph and gusts of up to 280 kph.

“Areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) #1 are now lifted. However, occasional gusts will be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the northern portions of mainland Cagayan and Zambales,” said PAGASA.

It also noted that sea travel is risky over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and western seaboard of Central Luzon, especially for those using small seacrafts, due to rough to very rough seas.

Meanwhile, moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the remaining seaboards of Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that a total of 1,468,296 persons or 372,716 families were affected by Rolly, of which 114,382 families or 416,195 persons are inside evacuation centers.

The Philippine Department of Agriculture (DA), for its part, has coordinated with concerned national government agencies, local government units, and other DRRM-related offices to assist farmers affected by Rolly.

“At least 242,000 hectares of rice in Regions 1 (Ilocos), 2 (Cagayan), 3 (Central Luzon), 4A (Calabarzon), and 5 (Bicol Region) and 11,000 hectares of corn in Regions 1, 2, 5, and 8 (Eastern Visayas) were provided notice of forecasts from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) of the incoming super typhoon,” DA chief William Dar said Monday, Nov. 2.

“We have ongoing close monitoring [procedures] for validation of the agricultural damages and losses that may have been incurred in the sector,” he added.

To those interested to extend aid, below is a list of organizations and groups with donation drives and relief initiatives:

Inquirer Foundation

What: cash donations

Where: Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro current account no. 007960018860

JCI Philippines – Oplan Kaagapay Super Typhoon Rolly

What: cash donations

Where: BDO, Quezon Avenue – Heroes Hills Branch (Junior Chamber International Phils., Inc. / Smart Checking Account No. 002018025076 / Swift Code BNORPHMM)

Who: contact NC John Joshua Cudia (0935-426-8718) to coordinate cash donations

Kaya Natin! Movement

What: cash donations

Where: PayPal, JustPayTo, or BPI Account: KN Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership, Inc. (3081-1173-72). Send deposit slips to kayanatinmovement@gmail.com

UP Catandungan Tabang Catanduanes

What: donations in cash and kind

Where: Metrobank (Romeo Russel Ham Somido / 1813 1813 62996), BDO (Shilley Babe P. Sta. Rosa / 0060 3023 3660). For in-kind donations, coordinate with Ma. Arlene S. Borja (0917 307 9148) or Meyrick U. Tablizo (0947 614 3724).

Sining Banwa

What: cash donations

Where: BPI (Jobert Landeza / 0859-2548-45), or Chinabank (Sining Banwa Albay Performance Collective, Inc. / 108002036024).

Tulong Kabataan Network

What: cash donations

Where: BPI Savings Account (Thalia R Villela / 008339 4735 53), or BDO Savings Account (Thalia R Villela / 012220 0134 36).

ABS-CBN Foundation

What: cash donations

Where: BDO Peso Account (0039301-14199 / Swift Code: BNORPHMM), BDO Dollar Account (1039300-81622 / Swift Code: BNORPHMM), BPI (3051-1155-88 / Swift Code: BOPIPHMM), Metrobank (636-3-636-08808-1 / Swift Code: MBTCPHMM), or Security Bank (000003312430-0 / Swift Code: SETCPHMM)

Gabriela Philippines

What: cash donations

Where: Chinabank (Lingap Gabriella Inc. / 105002008935)