Beloved Filipino sinigang hailed ‘best rated’ vegetable soup in the world

THE Philippines’ sinigang has been hailed as the best rated vegetable soup in the world by international food database Taste Atlas.

In Taste Atlas’ website, sinigang has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.

The beloved Filipino dish was followed by skabenu zupa from Latvia, fagiolata from Italy, and ogbono soup from Nigeria with 4.7 stars each.

Sinigang was described as a sour soup consisting of sampalok (fruit of the tamarind tree), water spinach, green pepper, cabbage, broccoli, eggplant, diced tomatoes, sliced onions, ginger, green beans, water, oil, and salt.

“Sinigang is traditionally served hot and steaming as a main dish, with rice as its accompaniment. It is an often seen dish at special occasions such as birthdays or weddings, and over time, as the dish became more popular, there were new variations that used guava or raw mango instead of sampalok and each region developed their own version of the popular soup,” wrote Taste Atlas.

“With its sour lightness perfectly matching the harsh tropical heat of the country, sinigang is a unique soup that is a true representative of Filipino cuisine,” it added.

Meanwhile, under the website’s “most popular” category, sinigang ranked 19th among over 160 vegetable soups all over the world.

Borscht from Ukraine topped the list with a rating of 4.1 stars out of 5.

Taste Atlas is an encyclopedia of flavors, a world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants. It has cataloged over 10,000 foods and drinks, as well as recommended restaurants and local ingredients for anyone to check out before an international trip.