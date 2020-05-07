COVID-19 cases in PH breach 10,000 mark

THE Department of Health on Wednesday, May 6, reported 320 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, the highest single-day leap recorded in a month. This brings the total number of infected individuals to 10,004.

Of the new infections, 179 or 56 percent came from the outbreak epicenter Metro Manila, while 98 or 31 percent came from Central Visayas.

The agency also recorded 21 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 658. Meanwhile, 98 more patients recovered from the disease, which brings the total number of COVID-19 survivors in the country to 1,506.

A total of 124,420 individuals have been tested for COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of this, 12,872 or 11 percent tested positive, while 111,025 or 89 received negative results.

Health spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said the number of individuals found infected with COVID-19 may be higher than the number of reported confirmed cases as these still undergo case investigation and validation.

She also noted that the country has now at least 8,000 daily testing capacity, with the agency aiming to conduct at least 30,000 tests a day by the end of May.

1,859 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19

According to the DOH, healthcare workers in the Philippines accounted for 19 percent of the countryâ€™s confirmed cases.

40 more medical workers contracted the virus, bringing the total number of infected healthcare workers to 1,859.

Of the figure, 34 have passed away, while some 350 have recovered.

As of Wednesday, May 6, the Philippines ranks third in Southeast Asia to have the most number of COVID-19 cases. Singapore currently has the most with over 20,000 infections, followed by Indonesia with some 12,000 cases.

Globally, over 3.6 million people have been infected with COVID-19, with more than 250,000 fatalities and some 1.2 million recoveries.