COVID-19 cases in PH climb to 3,764

The Philippine Department of Health on Tuesday, April 7, reported 104 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the official count to 3,764.

“More than half or more or less 80% [of the cases] were recorded in Metro Manila,” noted Health chief Francisco Duque III.

The Davao region and Central Visayas are the two areas outside of Luzon that registered the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 79 cases and 39 cases respectively.

“Dito [Luzon] rin po kasi unang nakapasok sa Pilipinas ang virus buhat ng volume ng flights na dumarating sa Metro Manila (It’s because the virus first entered in Luzon due to the volume of flights that landed in Metro Manila),” Duque explained.

“Mas kaunti po ang kasong naitala sa Visayas at Mindanao dahil dulot na lang po ito ng local transmission mula sa Kamaynilaan (There are lesser cases recorded in Visayas and Mindanao because they are due to local transmission from the metropolis),” he added.

The DOH also reported 14 additional fatalities, bringing the official death toll to 177.

Of the national tally, 21 are Filipino doctors, according to the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines.

Earlier, the Philippine Medical Association Commission on Legislation chairman Dr. Oscar Tinio said the front-liners’ deaths could have been prevented if there is enough supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).

“The death rate among the doctors versus the total death is about five percent. It’s going to go up,” he said.

“Why do you have to let us die? When there are still ways that we can prevent it? Parang gera yan. Laban kami, pero huwag niyo kami pabayaan (It’s like a war. We will fight, but don’t leave us without anything),” Tinio added.

The doctor also noted that one of the reasons why health care workers contract the virus was because patients are lying about their travel history or whether they were exposed to the virus.

Doctors who have succumbed to COVID-19 include Philippine Pediatric Society president Sally Gatchalian, cardiologist and internist Raul Jara, anesthesiologist Gregorio Macasaet III, oncologist Rose Pulido, and Dr. Mary Grace Lim from Asian Hospital and Medical Center.

The tally of recuperations in the country, meanwhile, has risen to 84 as 11 more patients have reported recoveries from the virus.