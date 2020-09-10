DFA notes an increase in cases of overseas Filipinos recovering from COVID-19

THE Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday, September 9, observed a rise in the number of overseas Filipinos who have recovered from the novel coronavirus as it recorded 49 new recoveries.

“Figures today show another increase in the number of Filipinos abroad who have recovered from COVID-19, with 49 new recoveries in Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East,” it said.

As it stands, the total tally of recovered patients is at 6,382.

The agency also logged 15 new cases, bringing the official number of infections to 10,151.

Meanwhile, the death toll remained at 763 as there were no new fatalities reported.

Overall by region, Europe – which comprises 18 countries – has recorded 1,168 Filipino cases, including 204 undergoing treatment, 869 recoveries and 95 deaths.

The Middle East and Africa, covering 27 countries, has reported 6,999 cases; of which, 2,339 are undergoing treatment, 482 deaths and 4,178 recoveries.

The Asia Pacific region, which spans across 20 countries, has 1,185 cases, with 298 undergoing treatment, 879 recoveries, and eight deaths.

The Americas – covering nine countries like the United States – have 799 reported cases, with 165 undergoing treatment, 456 recoveries, and 178 deaths.

“The total DOH IHR verified cases increased at 2,013, with nine new verified cases reported today in Asia and the Pacific,” the DFA said.

“Furthermore, the total number of countries and regions with confirmed cases among Filipinos remains at 74,” it added.

Over 7,000 Filipinos repatriated from Kuwait

The DFA also announced that it has facilitated the return of 7,116 Filipinos from Kuwait since the pandemic started.

It added that a chartered Kuwait Airways flight carrying more than 310 overseas Filipinos left for Manila early morning on Sept. 6. It was the 15th flight arranged by the Embassy since June and was granted clearance to land in Manila by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) upon the endorsement of the Embassy and the DFA.

“Through the initiative of the Embassy and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office, who asked employers and recruitment agencies to pay for the one-way air tickets of their Filipino workers, the Embassy was able to mount these chartered flights at little cost to the Philippine government. The Embassy only paid for the tickets, through the DFA’s Assistance to Nationals (ATN) Fund, of those who literally had no resources left due to the COVID-19 lockdown,” the DFA said.

“The Kuwaiti government also repatriated undocumented and distressed Filipinos from Kuwait, including those who took part in the amnesty program last April 2020, as part of its preventive measures against COVID-19. A total of 2,466 Filipinos were flown home between 25 March and 03 June 2020, at the expense of the Kuwaiti government,” it added.

The agency on Sunday, September 6, announced that a total of 164,368 overseas Filipinos had been repatriated, of which 42,583 were brought home in August.