DOT promotes sustainable local tourism with new #SaveOurSpots online GIFs

MANILA – Following the “Ayoko sa plastic” viber stickers, the Department of Tourism (DOT) starts the New Year by promoting sustainable local tourism with the newly released #SaveOurSpots GIFs on Instagram.

The newly released artworks primarily include the #SaveOurSpots frame, daily Filipino conversation lines, responsible tourist badge and many more to encourage mindful traveling around the Philippines.

Tourists can also join the fun in geolocation tagging their local travel posts when visiting Anilao in Batangas, Baguio City, Bohol, Boracay Island, Coron in Palawan, Donsol in Sorsogon, La Union, Luneta or Rizal Park, Panglao Island, Puerto Galera, Sagada in Mountain Province, Siargao, and Vigan in Ilocos.

DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat highlighted, “We first rolled out this campaign by showing simple yet impactful acts towards environmentalism and patriotism, by respecting cultures and managing wastes. This time around, we are encouraging travelers to promote and preserve our local tourist spots.”

The DOT also takes advantage of the one billion active Instagram users worldwide, where over 10 million Filipinos share a part of, for this campaign to promote domestic tourism internationally.

To take part on this worthwhile fun, tourists should click on the GIF button on Instagram Stories and type in “sustainable tourism,” then choose the appropriate GIFs for the post before sending it out.

The DOT urges every Filipino tourist to use the GIFs to help raise awareness on sustainable local tourism, because collectively, it can go a long way.