Duterte appoints Cascolan as new PNP chief

PHILIPPINE Interior Secretary Eduardo Año announced on Tuesday, September 1, that Lt. Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan has been appointed as the new chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) by President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Lt. Gen. Cascolan is the new Chief PNP, PRRD signed the paper of appointment,” he told the Philippine News Agency.

“That’s the decision of the President, we have to respect the wisdom and the decision. Cascolan is senior and qualified,” Año added.

Malacañang later confirmed the appointment.

“The Palace confirms that Police Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan has been appointed by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to be the new Chief of the Philippine National Police effective tomorrow, September 2, 2020” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

“We are confident that the incoming Chief of the PNP would continue the significant strides made by his predecessors in making the PNP a professional organization worthy of our people’s trust,” he added.

Cascolan will be replacing outgoing PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa as the country’s 24th PNP chief.

Gamboa will reach the mandatory retirement age of 56 on Wednesday, September 2.

Meanwhile, Cascolan will mandatorily retire on November 10.

Gamboa and Cascolan were both members of the Philippine Military Academy’s Sinagtala class of 1986.

Before being appointed as PNP’s deputy chief, Cascolan served as Director for Operations and later, Regional Director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).