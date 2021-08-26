Duterte confirms 2022 VP bid

PHILIPPINE President Rodrigo Duterte has announced his intent to run for the country’s second-highest post in the 2022 elections.

In his weekly public address, the chief executive said he will “continue the crusade,” expressing concern over the country’s problems with illegal drugs, criminality, and insurgency.

“Gusto talaga ninyo? Oh, sige, tatakbo ako ng bise presidente (You really want it? Okay, I will run for vice president). Then I will continue this crusade,” Duterte said Tuesday, August 24.

“I’m worried about the drugs, insurgency. Number one is insurgency, then criminality, drugs,” he added.

Duterte also said that it is up to the Filipino people if they would support him or not.

“I may not have the power to give direction or guidance but I can always express my views in public for whatever it may be worth in the coming days. Nasa Pilipino na ‘yan (It’s up to Filipinos),” he maintained.

Earlier, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) confirmed that Duterte accepted its endorsement to run for vice president next year.

“President Rodrigo Duterte agreed to make the sacrifice and heed the clamor of the people and accepted the endorsement of the PDP-Laban party for him to run as vice president in the 2022 national elections,” said Cabinet Secretary and PDP-Laban Executive Vice President Karlo Nograles.

According to him, Duterte accepted the endorsement “to ensure that the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program will be sustained in the critical stage of the pandemic where targets are steadily achieved.”

It will also “guarantee continuity of the administration’s programs during the past five years.”

Earlier this month, the PDP-Laban, led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, endorsed the tandem of Senator Bong Go and Duterte for the 2022 presidential and vice presidential races, respectively.

Palace: Duterte won’t run if Sara makes her presidential bid

However, Malacañang said that Duterte will drop his vice presidential bid if his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, decides to join next year’s elections.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Wednesday, August 25, revealed that a portion of Duterte’s statement last night was edited out.

He further said that the tandem of Go and Duterte “is out” if Sara announces her presidential bid.

“Should Sara decide to run, Bong Go is out. For my part, dahil delicadeza, hindi po pwede dalawa kami diyan. If she runs, out na rin ako (out of delicadeza, I’m out if she runs because we can’t both join),” Roque, quoting Duterte, said in an interview with Radyo Pilipinas.

Nograles likewise confirmed Duterte’s statement that was edited out his taped address.

“Yes, he said that if Mayor Sara runs then he’s considering not running for vice president,” he said partly in Filipino during an interview with CNN Philippines’ The Source.

“Because, again, he said that the Duterte-Duterte to him, and he’s always been consistent on that, that if Duterte-Duterte, to him he’s not convinced that it should happen at least for 2022 national elections,” he added. n