Duterte: ‘Don’t harm priests or you will answer to me’

Instead of launching into another series of tirades against Catholic Church officials and the religion itself, President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday, February 24 issued a warning to anyone who would harm priests and bishops.

The warning came after Duterte was informed about rumors that some individuals claiming to be working for his family have been sending death threats to some members of the religious sector.

“Do not touch the priests, they have nothing to do with politics. Either Muslims or Christians, they have nothing to do with us. Do not do it. Do not try to do it. A religious (sector) has nothing to do with the vagaries of life,” Duterte said at the PDP-Laban campaign rally in Cebu.

“Lay off! The moment you touch nuns or priests… Do not touch them because those are religious people. If you touch them, you will answer to me,” he added.

Duterte, in the middle of his speech, revealed he received a text message from Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle. In his message, the Cardinal expressed concern over threats against clerics.

“Good day po! Greetings from Rome! I was informed by Bishop David and some priests got death threats from someone to be claiming to be working for the president’s family. Just to let you know. Baka may naninira (Someone might be defaming). Thanks! We pray,” the text read.

In response, Duterte denied any ties with these groups. Instead, he claimed there were groups seeking to sow controversies.

“I do not have such groups. Thank you, Cardinal. Just to let you know that there are persons using the name of the president and his family to threaten. You should know. Please take care,” he told Tagle.

‘Only solution’

Earlier that day, Duterte proposed a “solution” for the Catholic Church.

“Priests should be allowed to marry. That’s the only solution there. Even the gay ones, allow them to marry, same-sex marriage. I am in favor of that so the problem is over,” he said in a speech during the distribution of grants to unconditional cash transfer beneficiaries at the Cebu Technological University Gymnasium.

Duterte did not elaborate on what problem would be solved if priests were allowed to marry. His statement, however, came a few days after the Vatican called for a summit to address the issue of sexual abuse among Catholic priests.

In his speech, Duterte also mentioned he was in favor of same-sex marriage.

“We are not fooling around here because I — I have two brothers-in-law who are gay. They are mestizos. But I am not ashamed to tell the world that the brothers of my — are gay,” he said.

“Allow them to marry. Same-sex, sure. Live together. The Catholics… The Muslims can only have four. The Catholics can have up to three wives. I’ll add more for us because there are those who have not been married yet,” he added.

Duterte recounted the sexual abuse he experienced under the hands of Catholic priests, as well. He claimed that he was touched inappropriately by a priest during the sacrament of confession. Afterward, he said four out of five priests are gay.

So, I am not… I am just telling you bishops, you sons of b—hes. You… It is true. Almost all of them are gay. Look at it. I do not have anything bad for gays. My roommate in my dormitory before was gay,” he said.

“The gay [priests]… They should come out in the open, cancel celibacy, and allow them to have boyfriends also. The problem is, who will believe you?” he added.

The president has routinely slammed the Catholic Church. He has accused it of corruption and abuse, and mocked its practices and beliefs. He claimed Catholicism will disappear in 25 years due to the clergy’s alleged abuses.

“This Catholic will disappear. In almost 25 years, it will disappear. No more, people will forget it,” he said in a speech on Sunday.

“When they are aroused, they abuse nuns. If they’re gay, they go to children. Who needs a religion like that?” he added.