Duterte eyes selling gov’t assets if COVID-19 funds not enough

President Rodrigo Duterte said he would consider selling government assets as a “ast resort” to generate funds to help address the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

“What is the endgame? We will run out of money. I’ll sell all the property of the government. That Cultural Center of the Philippines, PICC [Philippine International Convention Center], the land there — really,” he said during a televised address past midnight on Thursday, April 9.

“If there is nothing else I can do and we are about to sink and really sink, I will sell the assets of government and use it to help people,” he added.

According to Duterte, the P300-billion fund allocated for the government’s response against COVID-19 is still being collected.

Quoting netizens, he said: “Nasaan na ang P300 billion na pera namin (Where’s our P300 billion)? Wala pa po ‘yan. Kokolektahin pa po ‘yan, (It’s not there. We still need to collect it).”

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, meanwhile, earlier said that the government is looking to borrow some $5.6 billion (P282 billion) from the Asian Development Bank and World Bank if government funds are not enough during the outbreak.

He added that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has provided some P830 billion in liquidity while assuring the public that the country had the money to fight the pandemic.

Duterte also warned landlords not to evict their tenants or demand their rent during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

“Huwag niyong pilitin ang mga tao kasi talagang mag-eengkwentro tayo. Wag ‘nyo akong piliitin to go against the law (Don’t push people because we will really clash. Do not push me to go against the law),” he said.

“It’s not the time for you to pressure other people because of your right. Talagang mag-eengkwentro tayo (We will really clash),” he added.