Duterte honors COVID-19 frontliners

PHILIPPINE President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, August 31, paid tribute to Filipino front-line workers fighting against the novel coronavirus pandemic as the country commemorated National Heroes’ Day.

“Today, we honor not only the valor of our forebears who fought for our mother land’s freedom, but also the heroism of those who risked their lives, fighting a different kind of enemy,” he said in a short message aired over state-run PTV-4.

According to Duterte, these front-liners have risen to become modern day heroes.

“Present day challenges posed by the current public health crisis have given rise to modern day heroes: the countless Filipino frontliners here and abroad who are battling the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

He also expressed hope that more Filipinos will be inspired by the heroic sacrifices of the country’s frontliners.

“I hope that the bravery of our Filipino heroes, past and present, will inspire us all to face and overcome even the most unfavorable situations,” Duterte said.

“Together, let us become everyday heroes as we pursue a better future for everyone,” he added.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, for his part, urged the public to keep the frontliners risking their lives everyday to fight COVID-19 in their thoughts.

“As we continue our fight against COVID-19, let’s remember our modern-day heroes, our frontliners, who constantly put their lives at risk for our safety and protection,” Andanar said.

“May their sacrifices not be in vain as we, in the Duterte administration, strive to continue providing the necessary actions for us to heal and recover as one nation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Senator Francis Pangilinan lobbied for the frontliners’ hazard pay.

“Let us honor and celebrate our everyday heroes against (coronavirus disease) COVID-19 by paying them their due, and releasing their daily hazard pay is the least we can do,” the opposition senator said.

National Heroes’ Day is celebrated on Aug. 31. Initially, Filipinos celebrated the national holiday on November 30, the birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio, but it was moved to the last Monday of August to commemorate the Cry of Balintawak.