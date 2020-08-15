Duterte to announce new quarantine status on August 17

PHILIPPINE President Rodrigo Duterte will address the nation on August 17 to announce the new community quarantine classifications in the country, Malacañang said on Thursday, August 13.

“Inaasahan po natin na magme-mensahe sa taumbayan muli ang ating Presidente sa August 17 kung saan ia-anunsiyo rin niya kung ano ‘yung mga bagong classification (We expect the president to deliver a message to the public on August 17 to announce the new [quarantine] classifications),” said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

The president on August 2 placed Metro Manila under a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) again as coronavirus cases in the country exceeded 100,000.

The quarantine classification took effect on August 4 and will be in place until August 18.

Duterte approved the Cabinet’s recommendation to return to a more stringent lockdown in response to the medical community’s plea for a time-out.

Aside from Metro Manila, the provinces of Laguna, Rizal, Cavite and Bulacan were also placed under MECQ.

Under this quarantine status, strict home quarantine is observed in all households.

There are no public transport, domestic flights, and mass gatherings. There are also limited transporting services for essential goods and services.

Roque on August 4 noted that the country’s economy will not be able to withstand a prolonged MECQ, in response to several calls for an extension until the end of the month.

He also stressed that placing Mega Manila under MECQ was a “compromise” with the health workers’ demands. (AJPress)