Duterte to self-quarantine as several officials test positive for virus

PHILIPPINE President Rodrigo Duterte will start his self-quarantine over the weekend after several officials tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Malacañang said on Friday, March 27.

“PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) will self-quarantine himself on his birthday tomorrow following the advice of the PSG as well as doctors for his protection following his exposure to some officials who themselves have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 victim,” said presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo.

Presidential Security Group Commander Col. Jesus Durante III said that Duterte’s self-quarantine will last until April 10.

All the PSG personnel and their family living in the compound will also be quarantined.

“Nobody goes in, nobody goes out for all PSG personnel dito sa (here at the) Malacañang Complex, together with their dependents living in the complex,” Durante said.

He added that Duterte is currently residing at Malacañang and observing the same quarantine rules imposed on all residents in Luzon.

“He’s not going around, tuloy pa rin ang trabaho niya (his work continues). But we haven’t been accepting visitors for him, parang self quarantine na rin ‘yan (like a self-quarantine already). He’s just staying here, abiding by the lockdown in the National Capital Region,” Durante said.

Likewise, Panelo assured that the president will still be fulfilling his duties as the country’s highest official while on self-quarantine.

“He will continue with his work while on quarantine. His only birthday wish is for our countrymen to stay home and the total eradication of the coronavirus,” Panelo said.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, as well as Sens. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara have tested positive for COVID-19. Former Senator Bongbong Marcos is awaiting test results.

As of writing on Friday, the country has 803 confirmed cases, with 54 fatalities and 31 recoveries.