Duterte urged to run for VP in 2022

SUPPORTERS of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte are urging him to run for the second-highest post in the country in the 2022 elections.

Several members of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) partylist have signed a resolution urging Duterte to seek the vice presidency.

“It is recognized by leaders and members that with President Duterte’s steadfast leadership and the strong public support for his agenda of change, the government will be able to expeditiously and effectively deliver our people, our community, our economy, back to good health,” the members said in a March 8 resolution released on Thursday, March 11.

They also committed to support a transition of leadership that will guarantee continuity of Duterte’s socioeconomic agenda.

The members argued that the Duterte administration “has made great strides in its battle against the scourge of drugs, terrorism, insurgency, corruption, and poverty.”

At least 20 members of the partylist signed the resolution, including Energy Secretary and PDP-Laban vice chairman Alfonso Cusi.

In response, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said he will consult Duterte “about this possibility.”

“I will consult the President about this possibility. Bagama’t I’ve heard the President say at one point na siyempre, naging presidente na siya, bakit siya magba-vice president (Although I’ve heard the President say at one point that since he got elected president, why would he dream to become vice president),” he said Thursday.

“I don’t know if there has been any change. I will consult with him,” he added.

‘Illegitimate’

For his part, PDP-Laban president Sen. Manny Pacquiao said the resolution is illegitimate.

“Hindi legitimate ‘yung resolution na ginawa. Nalaman ko lang ‘yun dahil sinabi sa’kin ng tao ko (The resolution was not legitimate. I only knew about it because my staff informed me),” he said in a media briefing Friday, March 12.

“Hindi ko alam ‘yun. Hindi ‘yun sanctioned as acting president ng partido (I didn’t know about it. It wasn’t sanctioned by the acting party president),” he added.

Pacquiao also warned Cusi against sowing division within the party, telling him to stop “poisoning” the minds of the members.

“Huwag mong dinidivide ang mga myembro ng partido para gamitin sa sarili mo… Unless tumulong ka, pero kung umiikot ka para sa pulitika wag mo lasunin utak ng partido (Don’t divide the members of the party to serve your own purpose. Unless you’re helping, but if you’re going around to talk about politics, don’t poison the minds of the party),” he said.

“Hindi ko yan pinapahintulutan. Hindi yun sanctioned, ‘di yun authorized (I do not allow it. I do not sanction it. That was not authorized),” added Pacquiao.