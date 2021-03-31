Ex-President Joseph Estrada hospitalized with COVID-19

FORMER Philippine President Joseph “Erap” Ejercito Estrada has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, former Senator Jinggoy Estrada announced Monday, March 29, that his father was rushed to the hospital and was diagnosed with the virus.

“Nais ko pong ipaalam sa inyo na ang aking ama, na si dating pangulong Joseph Estrada, ay isinugod namin sa ospital kagabi sa kadahilanan ng panghihina ng kanyang katawan (I want to inform you that my father, former President Joseph Estrada, was rushed to hospital last night due to body weakness),” he said.

“Na-diagnose na po siya na positibo sa COVID-19 (He was diagnosed to be positive for COVID-19),” he added.

Jinggoy assured that his father was in a stable condition and asked everyone for prayers.

“Stable po ang kanyang kundisyon at ako po ay humihingi ng inyong mga panalangin sa kanyang agarang paggaling. (His condition is stable and I am asking for everyone’s prayers for his recovery),” he said.

Estrada’s other children also posted about their father’s condition on Twitter.

“Please pray for my father who has tested positive for COVID-19 and was rushed to the hospital. Please pray for all those who are likewise fighting this virus,” said former Senator JV Ejercito.

“Our dad, former president Joseph Estrada, tested positive for COVID-19. He’s now confined in a hospital and is in stable condition. Please pray for his recovery and the recovery of everyone affected by the virus,” actor Jake Ejercito said in another tweet.

Estrada, 83, served as the country’s president from 1998 to 2001 until he was ousted after a series of protests on EDSA held from January 16 to 20, 2001 amid his trial for plunder charges.

He was convicted of plunder in 2007, but his successor former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo pardoned him.

Estrada also served as mayor of the city of Manila from 2013 to 2019.

Palace extends ‘get well’ wishes

Malacañang on Tuesday, March 30, expressed hope that Estrada would recover soon from COVID-19.

“We wish former President Erap Estrada to please get well soon. Alamat po kayo dito sa Pilipinas (You are a legend in the Philippines),” said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

“We want to see you healthy and we want you to take part in the public life of the country for a very long period of time. Pagaling po kayo (You get well), President Erap Estrada,” he added.

Arroyo likewise extended well wishes for her predecessor’s recovery.

“I wish to extend my warmest wishes for a speedy recovery to former President Joseph Ejercito Estrada and all those battling COVID-19. You are in my thoughts and prayers,” she said in a statement.

To date, there are a total of 741,181 COVID-19 cases in the country, with 13,191 fatalities and 603,310 recoveries.