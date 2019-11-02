Filipino, 7 Chinese arrested for alleged kidnap attempt at NAIA

A Filipino and seven Chinese nationals were arrested on Friday, November 1 for allegedly trying to kidnap a Chinese man at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

Based on the report by Philippine National Police – Aviation Security Group, the victim, who was identified as Zhouzeng Lin, was meeting with one of the suspects named Zhao Xin at about 6:25 a.m. to settle his P30,000 loan after arranging his visa.

However, the suspect, along with his companions, allegedly forced Lin inside their vehicle for a still undisclosed reason, according to the police.

The ensuing commotion caught the attention of security personnel stationed at Naia.

After being arrested, the suspects were brought to the Police Intelligence and Investigation Division of the Airport Police Department (APD) headquarters.

The other Chinese suspects were identified as Huang Yuhang, Cheng Yuqi, Xiong Yao, Pan Chinglin, Liu Huan, and Nie Shaolin.

Meanwhile, the Filipino suspect was identified as Jesus Solinap Jr., the driver of the vehicle.