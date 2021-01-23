Foreigners with valid visas can enter PH anew

FOREIGNERS with valid visas are allowed to enter the Philippines again despite certain travel restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic, Malacañang announced on Friday, January 22.

This move comes after the country’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) amended its earlier resolution that imposed a travel ban on countries where the new, more infectious COVID-19 variant was detected.

The IATF-EID, in its Resolution 95, allows entry to personnel of accredited international organizations, and the spouse and minor children of Filipino citizens traveling with them.

“Those who arrive for medical and emergency cases, including their medical escorts, if any, are now subject to applicable testing and quarantine protocols as prescribed by the Department of Health (DOH),” said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

The resolution also amended the testing and quarantine protocols for travelers coming from the countries with confirmed cases of the new virus variant. Travelers arriving in the Philippines will be tested once and then quarantined until they receive the result of a second COVID-19 test administered on the fifth day after their arrival.

“From the strict observation of an absolute 14-day facility-based quarantine period for Filipino citizens coming from areas where travel restrictions are in place, the IATF amended this to prescribed testing and quarantine protocols,” said Roque.

“Passengers coming from, or transiting through, countries where travel restrictions are in place due to new COVID-19 variants…shall be tested upon arrival and shall be quarantined until the result of the subsequent test administered on the fifth day is released,” he added.

The Philippines has banned the entry of foreigners coming from over 30 countries with the new COVID-19 variant until the end of January.

Included in the country’s travel ban list are Pakistan, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Oman, mainland China, United Kingdom, Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Israel, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Switzerland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Lebanon, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, Spain, the United States, Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan, Brazil, and Austria.