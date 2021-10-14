Fully-vaxxed travelers from ‘green countries’ no longer required to undergo quarantine in PH

FACILITY-BASED quarantine will no longer be mandatory for fully-vaccinated inbound Filipino and foreign travelers from certain countries starting October 14, according to Malacañang.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Wednesday, Oct. 13, announced that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) updated its rules for travelers qualified for “green lanes.”

According to him, fully-vaccinated travelers will now need to present a negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test result within 72 hours prior to departure from their country of origin.

“Upon arrival, no facility-based quarantine will be required but the passenger is enjoined to self-monitor for any symptoms until the 14th day,” said Roque.

“For fully vaccinated Filipinos, they can choose facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken in the quarantine facility upon arrival, or no facility-based quarantine after getting a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin,” Roque said.

“But the passenger is enjoined to self-monitor for any symptoms until the 14th day,” he added.

As for unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or individuals whose vaccination status cannot be independently verified, and those vaccinated but failed to comply with the test-before-travel requirements, they are required to undergo a facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken on the fifth day.

In the case of foreign nationals, Roque said they are required to secure hotel reservations for at least six days.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated minors traveling with their fully vaccinated parents or guardians, on the other hand, are required to observe quarantine protocols corresponding to their vaccination status.

“A parent/guardian shall accompany the child in the quarantine facility for the full term of the latter’s facility-based quarantine period,” said Roque.

For verification of vaccination status, travelers may present certificates from VaxCertPH, the Bureau of Quarantine, the World Health Organization, or the country where they were vaccinated.