Island Pacific Supermarket launches community-driven initiatives with ‘Bangon Batangas’ campaign following Taal eruption

FILIPINO American supermarket chain Island Pacific Supermarket, currently with 16 locations serving communities in California and Las Vegas, is shifting its organizational culture for 2020.

The purpose-driven focus of the Island Pacific company will specifically develop tangible and measurable community initiatives to create opportunities for partnerships that transform their store spaces as the hub for Filipino American diasporic society and life, and its ever-evolving culture.

Following the Taal Volcano eruption in the Philippines on January 13, 2020, which forced thousands in the Batangas province in the region of Luzon to evacuate, Island Pacific founder Nino “Jeff” Lim called upon all stores to participate in a “Bangon Batangas” campaign to give back to the community.

With donations from loyal customers over a period of a little over a week, Island Pacific was able to raise over $25,000 to donate to relief efforts to nonprofit organizations within the vicinity of the eruption.

Marketing Consultant Giselle Tongi-Walters, who personally delivered the monetary donations, also shared how the “Bangon Batangas” campaign was particularly meaningful because of her provincial Tagalog roots. “Island Pacific in 2020 has committed to community-driven initiatives to give back, and the company really exemplifies the ‘Bayanihan’ spirit abroad, which in Filipino means the act of lifting each other up in challenging times of crisis and peril,” said Tongi-Walters.

Top Island Pacific cashiers who participated in the Bangon Batangas campaign — Marilyn and Jenica from the Tropicana store in Las Vegas, together with Freda from the Elk Grove, California store — were internally recognized for raising the most monetary donations.

Representing Island Pacific, Tongi-Walters recently presented three ceremonial checks in the Philippines. To the most in need, Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas was presented the amount of P1,000,000 ($20,000) on February 9 in Batangas City. Good Samaritan Foundation’s Ramon Tulfo was given the amount of P200,000 ($4,000) on February 10. Lastly, the Pink Sisters of Tagaytay were presented with P100,000 ($2,000).

Island Pacific has overhauled its mission statement for 2020 to unite communities by celebrating Filipino fiesta culture, creating pride amongst our people and bringing awareness of our diverse culinary traditions so that our culture is recognized and acknowledged as part of American life and society. To participate in Island Pacific’s community-driven initiatives, go to www.islandpacificmarket.com to inquire and find out more.