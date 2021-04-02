Locsin: Hate crime against elderly Filipina will ‘influence’ PH foreign policy

PHILIPPINE Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has condemned the recent brutal attack against an elderly Filipina American in New York City, saying it will influence the country’s foreign policy with the United States.

“This is gravely noted and will influence Philippine foreign policy. I might as well say it, so no one on the other side can say, ‘We didn’t know you took racial brutality against Filipinos at all seriously.’ We do,” Locsin said in a tweet on Wednesday, March 31.

A 65-year-old Fil-Am woman, identified as Vilma Kari, was walking to church in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood on Monday morning, March 29, when a man assaulted her and knocked her to the ground, as previously reported by the Asian Journal.

The unprovoked attack was captured by a CCTV camera, showing the man kicking the woman several times in the head before walking away. He reportedly told her, “You don’t belong here,” according to the police.

The CCTV also caught the building’s doorman shutting the door on the victim who sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Locsin, in another tweet, described the attack as “enraging.”

“That’s not heartbreaking. That’s enraging. And what goes around and kicks a lot will come around and get kicked back a lot,” he said.

He also stressed that the answer to racism “has to be police/military, not understanding.”

“It might be noted in this context that when anti-Japanese sentiment ran high in China, and a Filipino family mistaken for Japanese on the street were killed, it was clearly not tolerated because when it spread to Filipino factories the owner got a call from the People’s Liberation Army unit commander, ‘Just to let you know, you’re factories across China (9) are surrounded by PLA units and the Filipino barracks are likewise secure. Good morning.’ The answer to racism has to be police/military; not understanding,” said Locsin in a separate tweet.

“Racists understand only force,” he added.

For his part, Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez said the Philippine Consulate in New York had been in touch with Kari.

“Our Consulate in New York is in touch with her. She’s shaken but alright so far,” he told the Philippine News Agency.

According to him, the Philippine Embassy, along with other Southeast Asian diplomats, have expressed to the White House their “strongest concern” over the surge of anti-Asian attacks in the U.S.

“We have already communicated strong concern to the White House about these hate crimes. We have banded together with our Asean brothers to express the same serious concern,” said Romualdez.