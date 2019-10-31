More than 8,000 people affected by Mindanao earthquake

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), in its latest situation report released Wednesday, October 30, said that 1,681 families or 8,402 people in Mindanao have been affected by the magnitude 6.6 earthquake that hit Cotabato on Tuesday, October 29.

According to NDRRMC, those who were displaced are from Kidapawan, Mlang, and Tulunan with 3,505 in evacuation centers, while the rest were being served outside the evacuation sites.

It said that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) central office, field offices, and National Resource Operations Center have P1,978,803,246.13 in standby funds, and added that there are 333,285 family food packs and food and non-food items for affected families.

As of 6 a.m., on Wednesday, the NDRRMC placed the official death toll at five, with nearly 400 people injured.

However, the Davao del Sur police reported three more deaths following the strong tremor.

Davao del Sur police chief Colonel Alberto Lupaz said two residents of Digos City succumbed to cardiac arrest and hypertension over panic triggered by the earthquake while a resident of Barangay Tagaytay in Magsaysay was killed in a landslide.

Two people were also reported missing following a landslide in Barangay Upper Bala in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur, according to NDRRMC.

It said that a total of 394 people were injured —328 in Cotabato, eight in Davao del Sur, another eight in Lanao del Norte, nine in Bukidnon, 40 in South Cotabato, three in Sarangani, three in Sultan Kudarat, and one in Sultan Kudarat.

It added that a total of 133 infrastructure were damaged by the quake, including 94 schools, 11 health facilities, and 20 private establishments.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the magnitude 6.6 earthquake, which was tectonic in origin at a depth of seven kilometers, struck Tulunan, Cotabato at 9:04 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29.

Listed below are the following areas that felt the earthquake:

Intensity VII – Tulunan & Makilala, Cotabato; Kidapawan City; Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity VI – Davao City; Koronadal City; Cagayan de Oro City

Intensity V -Tampakan,Surallah and Tupi, South Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani

Intensity IV – General Santos City; Kalilangan, Bukidnon

Intensity III – Sergio Osmeña Sr., Zamboanga del Norte; Zamboanga City; Dipolog City; Molave, Zamboanga del Norte; Talakag, Bukidnon

Intensity I- Camiguin, Mambajao

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity VII – Kidapawan City; Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity V – Alabel, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato

Intensity IV – Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental; General Santos City

Intensity II – Zamboanga City

Intensity I – Dipolog City; Bislig City; Palo, Leyte

270 aftershocks were recorded as of Tuesday midnight, of which 50 were felt, said the NDRRMC.