Online registration for overseas voting in 2022 PH elections begins

OVERSEAS Filipinos may now register to vote online for the 2022 Philippine elections.

The Philippine Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) iRehistro, which has been operational since December 1, is accepting applications for new registrants, transfer and reactivation of voter records, the change of name or correction of entries on record, and inclusion of records in the book of voters/reinstatement of name in the list of voters.

The online facility also requires the applicants to provide their personal information, citizenship details, and residency data.

However, the poll body stressed that accomplishing the online form does not automatically make the applicant a registered voter.

“Take note that using this online facility only attempts to facilitate the process of accomplishment of the Application Form. It does not automatically mean approval of your application,” Comelec said in an announcement on its website.

“You still have to personally appear before the concerned Philippine embassy or consulate together with the printed online application forms (3 copies) for QR scanning and biometrics capture to complete the filing process,” it added.

Biometrics capture may be done only at Philippine embassies and consulates during office hours.

Comelec also said that the Election Registration Board (ERB) will approve the application on the scheduled date for the next ERB hearing.

The voter registration period resumed last September 1 and will run until September 30, 2021.