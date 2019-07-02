Palace: China rejects third party in Recto Bank joint probe

Malacañang on Monday, July 1 said China disagreed with President Rodrigo Duterte’s suggestion of involving an independent body in the Philippines-China joint investigation into the Recto Bank collision.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, in a media briefing, said the Chinese government does not see the need for a third party investigator.

“Ang sabi nila (China), nag-offer sila ng joint investigation, ‘di ba? Tapos in-accept ng presidente. Tapos may third party. Ang sabi naman nila, huwag na ‘yung third party, kailangan tayo lang mag-usap doon (They offered a joint investigation, right? Then the president accepted. Then a third party was suggested. They said, no more third party, let’s keep the discussion between us),” he said.

“Yung joint investigation, ang feeling nila, kung meron tayong separate investigations, then let’s meet. We exchange our findings, and then we decide kung anong gagawin natin dito (With the joint investigation, they feel that we already have separate investigations, then let’s meet. We exchange our findings, and then we decide what we’ll do with this),” he added.

Panelo said the information was from Philippine Ambassador to China Chito Sta. Romana, who based his report on his discussions with China’s foreign ministry. He received Romana’s report on Sunday, June 30.

On June 9, a Filipino boat sank after being hit by a Chinese vessel at Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea, leaving 22 fishermen adrift for hours before a Vietnamese vessel helped and rescued them.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang proposed a joint investigation into the incident, to which Duterte agreed. The president then suggested that a “neutral country” should be part of the probe.

Panelo said the Philippines will still “suggest” a third party should findings from both countries fail to match.

“Kung di tayo magkakatugma, papaano tayo, paano mare-resolve? (If we do not match, how will we resolve it). [It can be] Some independent body, doesn’t have to be a country,” he said.

The Philippine Coast Guard and Marina’s joint probe findings was submitted to Malacañang on June 20.