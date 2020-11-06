Palace: Duterte can work with any US president

PHILIPPINE President Rodrigo Duterte can work with his counterpart in the United States regardless of who wins the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Malacañang maintained.

“Kahit sino po ang manalo, wala pong problema ang ating Presidente (It does not matter who win. It won’t be a problem for our President),” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque reiterated on Thursday, November 5.

“We can work with any president because we have had a long history of very close friendship with the United States,” he added.

As of writing, former Vice President Joe Biden has received 264 electoral votes against U.S President Donald Trump’s 214.

On Wednesday, November 4, Roque said the Philippines-U.S. bilateral relations will not see any major changes no matter the results of the election.

“You see the (U.S.) State Department ensures continuity as far as U.S. foreign policy is concerned. So we don’t expect any major changes in bilateral relations between the Philippines and the United States,” he told CNN Philippines’ “The Source.”

He acknowledged the friendship between President Rodrigo Duterte and U.S. President Donald Trump, but expressed confidence that the president can foster friendly relations with Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

“Of course, there is an issue of personal relations but I think given time the President can establish equally warm personal relations with whoever wins this election even [if] it’s not President Trump,” Roque said.

“And even if there is a new President, I am not saying that there will be, but in case there is a new President in the United States in the person of Senator Biden, I am confident that the President can also develop a close personal friendship with Mr. Biden. May the best man win as of now,” he added.

Roque meanwhile hoped that the Philippines’ own presidential elections in 2020 would be as peaceful as the U.S.’s.

“Ang obserbasyon ng Palasyo, sana po matutunan din nating magkaroon ng eleksyon na walang nasasaktan, walang namamatay (From what the Palace observed, we hope that we will learn how to have an election where no one dies or gets hurt),” he said.

“Sana po sa eleksyon natin ganoon din — na mapayapa at mahinahon ang lahat (We hope we will have the same in our polls — peaceful and calm voters),” Roque added.