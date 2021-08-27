Palace: Duterte to run for VP since Sara is not interested in presidency

PHILIPPINE President Rodrigo Duterte will follow through with his plan to run for vice president next year as he believes that his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, is not interested in seeking the country’s highest post, according to Malacañang.

In an online briefing on Thursday, August 26, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque quoted the chief executive as saying: “Things are clear now, I will run as vice president.”

The latest statement came after Sara Duterte told her father off for discussing her 2022 plans in public.

“I respectfully advise them to stop talking about me and make me the reason for them running or not running,” she said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Earlier that day, Roque revealed that Duterte will drop his vice presidential bid if Sara decides to seek the presidency.

With the younger Duterte baring her opinion, the spokesman said that the president came to the conclusion that she was not running for the country’s highest post next year.

“The statement [of Sara] was the basis for the President to conclude that things are clear now, that he can run for Vice President, because I think his perception is that Mayor Sara Duterte will not run for elections,” said Roque.

He also said that out of “delicadeza,” only one Duterte will run.

“The president’s stand remains – delicadeza dictates that only Duterte will run. So, since only one Duterte will run and in his perception, Mayor Sara will not run, then he can run for vice president,” Roque said.

“But, alam ninyo (you know), nothing is final ‘no until October. And meanwhile, this is a family matter, so I would hope that the rest of the nation give the father and the daughter breathing space to discuss and agree on future course of action,” he added.

On Tuesday, August 24, Duterte announced his intent to run for the country’s second-highest post in the 2022 elections.

In his weekly public address, the chief executive said he will “continue the crusade,” expressing concern over the country’s problems with illegal drugs, criminality, and insurgency.

“Gusto talaga ninyo? Oh, sige, tatakbo ako ng bise presidente (You really want it? Okay, I will run for vice president). Then I will continue this crusade,” Duterte said.

“I’m worried about the drugs, insurgency. Number one is insurgency, then criminality, drugs,” he added. n