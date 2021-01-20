PH 2nd ‘most instagrammable’ place in the world for 2021

WITH 7,017 islands, the Philippines has been hailed as the world’s second most “Instagrammable” destination in 2021.

Global travel website Big 7 Travel on Thursday, January 14, released its 50 Most Instagrammable Places in the World-2021 list, placing the Philippines in second place just behind Tokyo, Japan.

Some of the country’s attractions that the ranking referenced include the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park and the rice terraces.

“Home to incredible natural wonders like an underground river and tranquil rice terraces in addition to a vibrant culture and history spanning several millennia; and over 7,500 islands – the Philippines as a whole are extremely Instagrammable,” the article read.

“From the bustling capital of Manila complete with colorful colonial streets to the absolute oasis of Boracay, the gram opportunities here are endless,” it added.

Aside from Tokyo, the Philippines was joined by international destinations Paris in France, New York City, and Istanbul in Turkey in the top five of Big 7’s list.

Completing the top 10 were Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Havana, Cuba; Sydney, Australia; London; and Chicago, Illinois.

The Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT), for its part, welcomed the country’s inclusion in the travel website’s list.

“The Department of Tourism (DOT) celebrates the inclusion of the Philippines in the Most Instagrammable Places in the World list of the renowned travel website Big 7 Travel for the year 2021,” it said on Friday, January 15.

“Coming at 2nd place, the Philippines bested other places including Paris, France; New York City, USA; Istanbul, Turkey; and Dubai, UAE in the list,” it added.

Big 7 Travel used a scoring system that analyzed the number of hashtags per destination, survey results from their social audience, and input from their editorial team to create its top 50 list.

In October 2020, the website included the country’s Palawan and Boracay Island in its list of 50 Most Beautiful Places in the World, ranking the two tourist attractions at eighth and 18th place, respectively.