PH Army identifies 2 Abu Sayyaf members’ widows behind Jolo twin bombings

TWO female suicide bombers are behind the twin bombings in Jolo, Sulu that killed 15 and wounded 77 on Monday, August 24, the Philippine Army said.

According to Army chief Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana, the suicide bombers were “alias Nanah” and “alias Inda Nay.”

Alias Nanah, a resident of Basilan, was the wife of the late Normal Lasuca, the first identified Filipino suicide bomber.

Meanwhile, “alias Inda Nay,” a Sulu resident who later relocated to Tawi-Tawi, was the wife of late Abu Talha, the Abu Sayyaf’s liaison to the Islamic State (ISIS).

“The two were the wives of the first Filipino suicide bomber and that of the slain ASG-ISIS conduit. The information [was] based on the initial findings of our ground forces,” Sobejana said.

“The two female suicide bombers are the same targets being tracked by the group of Maj. Indammog before they were killed by policemen on 29 June 2020,” he added.

Sobejana was referring to Army intelligence officer Major Marvin Indammog, who led four military intel officers in intelligence and monitoring operations until they were gunned down by local Jolo and Sulu anti-drug policemen.

Aug. 24 bombings

The first female suicide bomber detonated herself with the IED strapped in her body near a parked motorcycle.

The second suicide bomber blew herself up after Pvt. John Agustin prevented her from breaching a cordon around the blast site of the first explosion.

Eight soldiers were killed in the blasts — Staff Sergeants Louie Cuarteros, Manuelito Oria and Privates Omair Muksan, Juvienjay Emlani, John Ray Paler, Aiub Sahid from the 21st Infantry Battalion and Private John Agustin from the 35th Infantry Battalion.

Sobejana, for his part, paid tribute to the fallen men.

“The Philippine Army grieves over the death of these men. We honor their sacrifice in serving our country and protecting the people of Jolo, Sulu. To the bereaved families of our troops, we extend our deepest condolences. Rest assured that the Army is here to help you and is ready to extend the necessary assistance,” he said in a separate statement.

Gen. Gilbert Gabay, Armed Forces chief of staff, likewise extended his condolences for the bereaved families of the soldiers.

“No sensible religion or ideology would ever endorse these hapless attacks. We extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Rest assured that their sacrifices will not be in vain,” he said.

Palace: Duterte to consider Sulu-wide martial law recommendation

Malacañang on Wednesday, August 26, said President Rodrigo Duterte is considering the state forces’ recommendation to declare martial law in Sulu following the Jolo twin bombing.

“The president will of course consider this recommendation,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in an interview with CNN Philippines’ The Source.

“The recommendations have been made and the President listens to those on the ground,” he added.

Sobejana and Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa recommended the implementation of a Sulu-wide martial law.

“Siguro it’s high time na ibalik po natin, if I may respectfully recommend to the president through our Chief of Staff and Secretary of National Defense, na pwede ma-ideklara muli ang martial law sa probinsya ng Sulu dahil sa recent bombing incident na nangyari (Perhaps it’s high time to bring back martial law in Sulu, if I may respectfully recommend to the President through our Chief of Staff and Secretary of National Defense, because of the recent bombing incident),” Sobejana said.

“We want to bring back normalcy in Sulu as soon as possible,” he added.

Roque, for his part, stressed that Duterte needs to be “very careful” in examining the recommendation.

“Although the recommendation has been made, the President has to be very careful that it will pass the scrutiny of the legislative and the judicial branches of government,” the spokesman said.