PH bans entry from US amid new COVID-19 variant

THE Philippines has prohibited the entry of foreign travelers from the United States to prevent the transmission of the new COVID-19 variant.

This comes after the new variant of the virus was detected in Florida, following the first two known cases in Colorado and California.

The U.S. now joins the list of countries under a travel ban including the United Kingdom, Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Israel, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Switzerland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Lebanon, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, and Spain.

“The Office of the President, upon the joint recommendation of the Department of Health and the Department of Foreign Affairs, included the United States of America (U.S.) as among the countries subject to travel restrictions,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Friday, January 1.

Foreign passengers coming from the U.S., or who have been to the U.S. within 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines, are prohibited from entering the country from January 3 to January 15.

However, those who arrived before January 3 were allowed to enter the country if they undergo a 14-day quarantine regardless of a negative COVID-19 swab test result.

Filipino nationals are exempted from the restriction, but they are likewise required to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Malacañang also said that both Filipino and foreign travelers transiting through any of the countries covered by the travel ban “shall not be deemed as having come from or having been to that country” provided that they stayed in the airport the whole time and were not cleared for entry by immigration authorities.

They are also not required to complete a 14-day facility-based quarantine and may be allowed home quarantine after getting a negative RT-PCR test result at the point of entry.

Transiting foreign passengers who left the airport or were cleared for entry into the country covered by Manila’s travel restrictions shall be prohibited from entering the Philippines.

Meanwhile, transiting Filipino citizens who left the airport or were cleared for entry into the country covered by the travel restrictions shall be allowed to enter the Philippines, provided they undergo an absolute facility-based 14-day quarantine period, even if they obtain a negative RT-PCR test result.

To date, there are a total of 478,761 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, with 9,263 fatalities and 448,279 recoveries.