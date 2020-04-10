PH COVID-19 cases now over 4,000

THE Department of Health on Thursday, April 9, recorded 206 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Philippines, bringing the official count to 4,076.

The agency also announced 21 new deaths, raising the death toll to 203.

On the other hand, 28 new patients recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 124.

According to the DOH, there are at least 10 laboratories nationwide capable of conducting coronavirus tests as of April 7 and at least 69 more labs are being prepared to fully handle tests.

Mass testing is expected to begin on April 14, however the DOH stressed that mass testing would still be for patients under investigation, symptomatic persons under monitoring, and high-risk patients such as health workers, pregnant women, and those with other medical conditions, such as cancer and diabetes.

DepEd Sec tests positive for COVID-19

Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Leonor Briones on Thursday announced that she contracted the virus.

“As a government official and Cabinet member, and as a Filipino, it is my duty to announce that yesterday late afternoon, April 8, 2020, I was informed by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine that I am positive for SARS-COV-2, the causative agent for COVID-19,” she said.

Briones also said that she was tested twice for the virus. Her first results came back negative. She had herself tested again, however, following a Cabinet member’s announcement that he contracted the disease.

“The first was on March 13, after a number of my [Executive Committee] members were exposed to a patient who tested positive for COVID-19. Similar with other Cabinet members, I was tested to ensure that there was no threat to my functioning as Education Secretary, and to protect my fellow Cabinet members and the President,” she said.

“I received the result on March 16; it was negative,” she added.

Briones assured that she will continue working and presiding over meetings of DepEd while in isolation.