PH has worst traffic in ASEAN, 9th in the world

THE Philippines has the worst traffic among six members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and is ranked the ninth-worst in the world, according to a new report.

The 2020 traffic index by Numbeo — a global cost of living database — assessed 81 different countries using key metrics, such as average time consumed in traffic, estimation of time consumption dissatisfaction, amount of carbon dioxide consumed in traffic, and overall inefficiencies in the traffic system.

A high score in the traffic index meant lower traffic quality for a country.

The Philippines garnered a score of 198.84 points in the traffic index, the highest score among six countries in Southeast Asia. It was followed by Indonesia (194.61), Thailand (170.60), Malaysia (169.14), Singapore (148.61), and Vietnam (111.12).

Nigeria topped the overall ranking with a score of 308.03, followed by Sri Lanka, Kenya, Bangladesh, and Egypt to complete the top five.

Meanwhile, Iran, Peru, India, the Philippines, and Colombia filled up the rest of the spots in the top 10.

In terms of the factors used in the traffic index, the Philippines ranked 12th globally in the time index and dissatisfaction index, with a score of 44.63 points and 3,314.83, respectively.

In the carbon dioxide index, the country placed 19th with a score of 6,538.48.

The Philippines, meanwhile, found itself in the ninth spot in the inefficiencies index with a score of 248.96. However, Numbeo stressed that this is caused by Filipinos choosing to drive cars instead of using public transport.