PH internet speed ranks 110th out of 139 countries worldwide

THE Philippines’ internet connection saw a slight improvement in November this year, according to a global speed test.

In Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index, the Philippines ranked 110th out of 139 countries in mobile broadband, with a speed of 18.49 megabits per second (Mbps) for downloads — a spot above its 111th ranking in October with a speed of 17.83 Mbps.

The United Arab Emirates emerged as the country with the fastest mobile internet connection with a speed of 170.30 Mbps, while Afghanistan ranked last with 6.31 Mbps.

On the other hand, the Philippines ranked 103rd out of 176 countries in fixed broadband, with a speed of 28.69 Mbps compared to October’s 27.07 Mbps.

Singapore ranked first with an impressive speed of 241.10 Mbps. This is followed by Hong Kong (222.92 Mbps), and Thailand (213.14 Mbps).

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index analyzed web access performance metrics around the world based on millions of tests taken by real people using the internet.

“By having multiple servers in every country and major city, Speedtest ensures an accurate view of performance without requiring long, or even international transit, to perform a test,” Ookla said on its website.

“As a result of this testing infrastructure and the enormous number of tests taken using Speedtest, Ookla has no need to extrapolate data to fill in gaps because its applications collect information from every imaginable location and every type of device at all hours of the day,” it added.

Penalize internet providers

Makati City Representative Luis Campos Jr. on Sunday, December 27 pointed out that the country’s internet connection is still too slow, adding that it lags behind its peers in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

“We clearly still have one of the slowest Internet speeds in the world and in Asia,” he said.

Campos, who filed House Bill 7479 which seeks to slap a fine of P1 million daily to telecoms that fail to reach a mandatory internet speed, stressed that the Filipinos deserve a faster internet.

“Filipinos deserve faster Internet speeds, which have been associated with higher economic productivity, stronger jobs creation and greater quality of life,” he said.

“We want the NTC to set faster Internet speed targets every year, and then penalize the service providers that fail to deliver,” he added.