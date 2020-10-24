PH now allows entry of foreigners with investors’ visa

STARTING November 1, foreigners with investors’ visas will be permitted entry into the Philippines.

The country has eased up the travel restrictions on foreign nationals entering the country following a resolution from the Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

“The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) on Thursday, October 22, allowed the entry of foreign nationals starting November 1, 2020,” said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

Under IATF Resolution No. 80, foreigners allowed to enter the country include:

• Those with visas issued by the Bureau of Immigration pursuant to EO No. 226 or the Omnibus Investments Code, as amended, and Republic Act No. 8756;

• Those with 47(a)(2) visas issued by the Department of Justice; and

• Those with visas issued by Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority, and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.

“The entry of these foreign nationals to the country, however, is subject to conditions, such as they must have [a] valid and existing visa at the time of the entry and must likewise have a pre-booked accredited quarantine facility,” Roque said.

“In addition, they must be subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry and must follow applicable immigration laws, rules and regulations,” he added.

The IATF’s latest resolution also stated that Filipinos traveling abroad are no longer required to present a negative result for an antigen test taken 24 hours before departing.

“The IATF has approved the removal of the pre-boarding test and requirement for outbound Filipino travelers that was first ratified in IATF Resolution No. 79 that requires a negative antigen test result 24 hours before departure,” Roque said in Filipino.

“I will repeat, antigen requirement is not needed anymore for everyone flying out of the country,” he added.

The IATF on Oct. 16 lifted the ban on non-essential outbound travel which took effect on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Filipino travelers are required to have confirmed plane tickets, as well as health and travel insurance. They are also required to follow the existing rules for returning overseas Filipinos as they return home such as undergoing a swab test and the mandatory 14-day quarantine.