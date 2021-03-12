PH police ban public hugs, kisses to contain COVID-19

FILIPINOS are prohibited from showing public displays of affection following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.

The new rules from the Philippine National Police (PNP) will cover kissing, embracing, and even holding hands in public.

The PNP is intensifying efforts in enforcing public health safety protocols to prevent the further spread of infections in the country, according to PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas.

“Papaigtingin lang natin kasi nga some from the [Inter-Agency Task Force] at mga local government units are already alarmed again kasi medyo tumaas ang cases (We will just bolster the enforcement because some from the IATF and the local government units are already alarmed because of the rising cases),” he said Wednesday, March 10.

“So PDA, yung hawak-hawak sisitahin na rin yan (So PDA, those who touch one another will be reprimanded),” he added.

Aside from couples, the ban includes family members and close friends.

“We cannot afford to lower our guard against the virus, especially at this point when the cure is already within reach,” stressed Sinas.

Meanwhile, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana maintained that the ban on PDA isn’t a new protocol, reminding the public to maintain physical distance outside their homes.

“This is a mere reiteration of previous advisory from the government. Kahit naman po since the start of the restrictions, bawal naman po ang mga PDA talaga, bawal po magtabi at magkakausap nang malapitan ang sinuman, bawal po ang pagpunta sa mga matataong lugar na nagsisiksikan ang bawat isa (Since the start of the restrictions, PDA was already prohibited, sitting next to each other and talking closely was prohibited, going to crowded places was prohibited),” he said.

“Hindi naman po ito bagong news. Reiteration lang po ng implications ng pagkalat ng virus (This isn’t fresh news. This is just a mere reiteration of the implications of the spread of the virus),” he added Usana also pointed out that police officers do not have the time to ask whether the persons caught showing PDA are couples or living in one house.

“Kapag nakita sila na magkayakap, magka-akbay (If they are seen hugging or placing one’s hand on another’s shoulder) and very close to each other, (that is an) automatic violation,” he said.

However, the PNP would not arrest violators, instead, they would just issue a warning.

“Sisitahin lang po. Siguro sa tingin lang ng pulis, baka madala na sila. O kung lalapitan, pwedeng kausapin, sasabihing ‘di pwede iyan’ (We will just reprimand them. Maybe with just one look from the police officer, they will stop. Or if we have to approach them, we’ll just remind them that it’s not allowed),” said Usana.

Succeeding offenses will be sanctioned based on the existing ordinances of local government units pertaining to quarantine protocols.