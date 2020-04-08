PH stops deployment of Filipino health workers

The Philippines has temporarily suspended the deployment of health care professionals abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic to guarantee that the country itself has a sufficient number of medical front-liners.

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration last week approved the resolution to suspend sending Filipino health care workers abroad until the current crisis is over.

Signed by POEA Governing Board chairman and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello III, the resolution calls for prioritizing the “human resource allocation for the national health care system at the time of the national state emergency.”

Among the professions that are temporarily barred from leaving the country are medical doctors/physicians, nurses, microbiologists, medical biologists, medical technologists, clinical analysts, and respiratory therapists.

Pharmacists, laboratory technicians, X-ray/radiologic technicians, nursing assistants/aides, operators of medical equipment, supervisors of health services and personal care and repairmen of medical-hospital equipment are also included.

This comes as the country’s health care system is becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases and reports that hospitals do not have sufficient medical personnel.

POEA chief Bernard Olalia said that those affected by the suspension in deployment will be mobilized if necessary to replace, substitute or reinforce the existing health care workforce in different medical facilities nationwide.

He also said that negotiations of bilateral labor agreements for government-to-government deployment of health care workers are also temporarily suspended for the duration of the national state emergency.

The department is set to come up with guidelines that will “amend, clarify, and/or provide program support to this resolution pursuant to lawful orders.”

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, April 5 signed an order giving a special allowance to front line health workers during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

The provision includes a one-time allowance — an extra 25% of monthly basic pay — to regular, part-time or casual health workers.

“There is a need to recognize the heroic and invaluable contributions of our public health workers throughout the country, who bravely and unselfishly risk their lives and health by being at the forefront of the national effort to address the public health emergency,” the president said in his order.