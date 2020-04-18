PH task force dismisses proposed ‘total lockdown’

THE Philippine Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases did not discuss the proposed “total lockdown” during its latest meeting, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Friday, April 17.

“What would a total lockdown look like and will it be limited to Luzon only if ever? We are not talking about that,” Nograles said in a virtual press briefing.

This came after Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said the possibility of imposing a “total lockdown” is not being ruled out if the government fails to “flatten the curve” of novel coronavirus cases in the country.

A total lockdown differs from an enhanced community quarantine in that it prevents people from going out of their homes and mandates the closure of all public establishments.

Nograles also clarified that President Rodrigo Duterte only wants “stricter” enforcement of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon after the president threatened to impose a martial law-like lockdown on Thursday night.

Duterte, in his televised address, asked the public to maintain their discipline and follow the quarantine guidelines.

“I’m just asking for your discipline. If you don’t believe me, the military and the police will take over. I am ordering the police and military now to be ready. They will enforce social distancing and the curfew,” he said in Filipino.

“It will be like martial law. You choose,” he added.

Nograles, for his part, said: “Ang sinabi ni Pangulo naman kagabi, very clear. Martial law-type. Parang ang sinasabi lang ni Pangulo, kung talagang magmamatigas ang mga pasaway (The president’s statement last night is very clear — martial law-type. He was only saying that if some people insist on being stubborn), then we will really employ and ask the military to come in and help, with the police.”

As reported by the Philippine News Agency, there are some 107,088 individuals who have violated the quarantine protocols.

“The president is only trying to emphasize to the people that he also has the ability to ask the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and the (Philippine National Police) to help impose orders, if need be. He has that power. So warning lang sa violators. (It’s a warning to violators),” Nograles said.

As of writing, there are 5,878 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, with 387 fatalities and 487 recoveries.

The Department of Health also said that there are currently 766 health care workers infected with the disease, of which 339 are doctors while 242 are nurses.