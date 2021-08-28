PH to adopt online health pass for int’l travelers starting Sept. 1 

INTERNATIONAL travelers entering the Philippines will now be required to register through an online portal beginning September 1, according to Malacañang.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Friday, August 27, announced that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) approved the use of OneHealthPass.

“The Inter-Agency Task Force approved on Thursday, August 26, 2021, the adoption and promotion of the use of OneHealthPass of the Bureau of Quarantine and the Department of Transportation,” he said in a statement.

“The use of the OneHealthPass shall start September 1, 2021 and for the duration of the state of national public health emergency,” he added.

The OneHealthPass is an online platform that aims to promote the convenient and seamless movement of international travelers from departure from the country of origin to arrival at the local government unit of destination.

Last month, the Philippines began requiring returning Filipinos to register to OneHealthPass via https://onehealthpass.com.ph/e-HDC/.

Travelers will then fill out the OneHealthPass declaration form which requires them to submit their personal information, health status, and travel history.

Upon completion of the registration, a personal QR code will be issued to travelers and must be presented upon their arrival in the Philippines.

The form must be filled out individually, with each child having his/her own form.

For its part, national flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has released a travel advisory reminding its passengers of the requirement.

“The Philippine Bureau of Quarantine strictly requires all arriving travelers from international flights to present their OneHealthPass QR CODE prior to boarding their flights to the Philippines, particularly to Manila, Laoag or Davao,” it said.

“All information shared in the OneHealthPass is collected and processed solely by the Bureau of Quarantine. The OneHealthPass website is independent of PAL and PAL has no control over said website,” it added. n