PH, US sign P4.8 billion educational aid

THE United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Philippine Department of Education (DepEd), have signed a new, P4.8 billion assistance agreement to improve basic education outcomes in the Philippines.

The five-year bilateral agreement will deepen the commitment between the USAID and DepEd to help children and out-of-school youth acquire the education and skills they need to succeed.

It will also advance the country’s efforts by increasing literacy rates, improving math competencies, enhancing social skills, improving second-chance education, employment and life skills for out-of-school youth, and strengthening education governance.

“This new bilateral agreement with DepEd to improve basic education outcomes marks a new era in our longstanding partnership to achieve our shared vision of quality education for all Filipino children and youth,” said USAID Philippines Mission Director Lawrence Hardy II.

He added, “These programs will strengthen Philippine institutions to provide quality education. It also recognizes the important and unique contributions the private sector and civil society bring to partnerships in achieving better education results.”

The agreement is one of four new assistance agreements between the U.S. and the Philippines launched in 2020 and 2021, totaling P32.7 billion or $675 million over five years.

The other agreements were signed with the Philippine Department of Health (DOH), to improve underserved Filipinos’ health by strengthening health systems while bolstering the quality of health services; the Philippine Department of Finance (DOF), to accelerate inclusive, market-driven economic growth by advancing policies that increase investment and trade, promoting private sector-led innovation, and increasing information and communications technology access for the digital economy; and the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), to protect the environment by promoting sustainable use of natural resources, expanding access to renewable energy, and reducing risks from natural disasters.

The U.S. has supported the Philippines in advancing the country’s development goals since 1945.

Over the past 20 years alone, the U.S. has provided the Philippines nearly P228.8 billion ($4.5 billion) in total assistance.