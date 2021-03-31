PH, US to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations

THE Philippines and the United States have officially launched a bilateral campaign celebrating the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

Philippine Ambassador to the U.S. Jose Manuel Romualdez and U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Ambassador Sung Kim led the program held on Friday, March 26, at the Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C.

They also unveiled the official logo of the 75th anniversary celebration, which highlights the common colors of the Philippine and American flags. The logo also depicts the sun, stars, and stripes, which represent hope for the future of the two countries’ deep relationship.

“Some say 75 years is indeed a long time to stay as friends, partners, and allies, but I believe this is an undeniable testament to the depth and quality of the bilateral relationship. Our ties have withstood the test of time and have served both our countries and peoples well,” said Romualdez.

Formal diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the U.S. were established on July 4, 1946 — the same day that the Philippines gained its status as an independent and sovereign republic.

This year also marks the 70th anniversary of the two countries’ Mutual Defense Treaty, which enables close security cooperation that enhances mutual peace and security.

“As you know, I served as Ambassador to the Philippines just recently and it’s a true privilege to see firsthand the strength of the bond between our two countries. Starting with the unbreakable friendship between Americans and Filipinos, of course, the robust military partnership that we have, and an equally strong economic partnership,” Kim said.

“I think what really impressed me the most was the potential for us to develop the relationship even further, even deeper, and again, I think that starts with the warmth, affection, and mutual respect between our two countries,” he added.

The anniversary celebration focused on the unbreakable bonds between Filipinos and Americans, who continue to strengthen bilateral relations.

According to the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines, there are over four million U.S. citizens of Philippine ancestry in the U.S.

More than 350,000 U.S. citizens live and travel in the Philippines under normal circumstances, with an estimated 650,000 U.S. citizens visiting the Philippines each year.

“Certainly, what truly binds our two countries together are our peoples, and it is for them that we are celebrating this momentous occasion,” said Romualdez.

“It also provides an opportunity for the Philippines and the United States to not just take stock of what we have achieved together throughout the years, but also to reaffirm our commitment to more robust ties and to a relationship that remains relevant in a world that will continue to face new and continuing challenges,” he added.

U.S. Embassy in the Philippines Chargé d’Affaires John Law, for his part, joined the celebration by video link.

“Over these decades, our countries have accomplished so much together, and moving forward, we will accomplish even more thanks to the friendship, cooperation, and mutual support between Americans and Filipinos,” he said.