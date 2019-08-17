PH, US to establish counterterrorism training center in Cavite

The United States and the Philippines on Thursday, August 15 signed an agreement to establish a P520-million center in the latter country to combat counterterrorism.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde and U.S. Embassy in the Philippines deputy chief of mission John Law signed the memorandum of understanding on behalf of their respective countries to create the state-of-the-art Regional Counterterrorism Training Center.

The funds for the multi-million dollar counterterrorism training center were secured by the U.S. State Department to establish and jointly operate the center, which would be constructed on the grounds of the PNP Academy in Silang, Cavite.

“The U.S. Department of State has secured Php 520 million ($10 million) in counterterrorism partnership funds to establish and jointly operate the center with the PNP,” the U.S. embassy said in a statement.

It continued, “Once constructed, the center will provide counterterrorism training for law enforcement units and personnel from the Philippines and regional partner nations.”

The embassy said the initiative of the project came following a request from the PNP for a state-of-the-art facility to provide enhanced regional counterterrorism training.

It also stated that the training center reflects the U.S.’ enduring commitment to support Philippine counterterrorism efforts and work together to address threats to peace and security in the region.

The multimillion state-of-the-art training center will also be a part of Manila and Washington’s deepening bilateral counterterrorism partnership.